Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

