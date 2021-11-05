Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Reduces Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,406 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the second quarter worth $179,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $1,681,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 24.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,489 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 48.6% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $17.90 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.13.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

