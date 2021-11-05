iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.50.

IQ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a positive rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.23.

iQIYI stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,256 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 99,747 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, Newport Asia LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 28.9% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 325,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

