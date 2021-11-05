First Trust Advisors LP Buys 35,832 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,832 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Graco worth $19,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day moving average is $75.58. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

