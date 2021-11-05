IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of -1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. IGM Biosciences has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $315,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,241,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after purchasing an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 260.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 534,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IGM Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 409,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

