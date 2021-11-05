Kleros (PNK) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a total market cap of $83.16 million and $2.19 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,100,316 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

