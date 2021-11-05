Credit Suisse Group Cuts ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $42.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

