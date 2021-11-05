Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) PT Lowered to $24.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE DNB opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798,662 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,134 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,172,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after buying an additional 2,466,465 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

