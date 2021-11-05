Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. FormFactor posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 22.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth $2,083,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

