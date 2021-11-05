Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Insider Barbara Ginader Purchases 2,520 Shares

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) insider Barbara Ginader purchased 2,520 shares of Barings Participation Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of MPV opened at $14.40 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.