Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Insider Barbara Ginader Purchases 2,520 Shares

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) insider Barbara Ginader purchased 2,520 shares of Barings Participation Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,658.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MPV opened at $14.40 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1,293.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 14.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

