$2.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the highest is $2.42. McDonald’s reported earnings per share of $1.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $9.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.97.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $253.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average of $237.61. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $254.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

