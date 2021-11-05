Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $19.27 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $368.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $55,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

