KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Kennametal stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kennametal during the third quarter worth $433,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kennametal by 45.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 486,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,661,000 after acquiring an additional 152,723 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kennametal by 18.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 43.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.