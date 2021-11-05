Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. On average, analysts expect Ecopetrol to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EC stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EC shares. TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecopetrol stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

