Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.44) per share for the quarter.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.78 and its 200-day moving average is $112.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.