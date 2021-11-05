MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $74.31 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,002.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,798 shares of company stock worth $908,324. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after acquiring an additional 226,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

