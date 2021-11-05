UBS Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 360 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 371.69.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

