Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Vapotherm in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

VAPO opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock worth $687,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

