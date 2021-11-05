Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to $74.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.09.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,399,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156,049 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,250 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after buying an additional 1,774,990 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1,155.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,427,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,117,000 after buying an additional 1,313,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

