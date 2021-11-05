Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

