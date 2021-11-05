Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price target for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.50.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE opened at C$15.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 346.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.20. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.66 and a 52-week high of C$15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.