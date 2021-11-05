Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Given a C$135.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price target on Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada to a buy rating and set a C$201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$156.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$198.46.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$176.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$33.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$174.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$180.64. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The firm had revenue of C$426.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$451.36 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4899997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.