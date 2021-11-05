Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 2,803 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $63,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $23.28 on Friday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $276.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 479,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 127,654 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parke Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 266,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,215,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

