Commodore Capital Lp Purchases 8,880 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $50,083.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 44,651 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $254,957.21.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 39,581 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $215,716.45.

On Friday, October 22nd, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 27,629 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $152,235.79.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 40,663 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $221,206.72.

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Commodore Capital Lp acquired 126,000 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $187.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,142,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 145,276 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,096,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 665,024 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

