Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy Sells 36,373 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 36,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $254,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $479.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. The business had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Destination XL Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

