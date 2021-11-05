John F. Crowley Sells 27,739 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John F. Crowley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John F. Crowley sold 37,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $371,110.00.

FOLD opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 32.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 186,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 314,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

