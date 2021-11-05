Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Set at C$2.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

