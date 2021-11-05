Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.31% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

Shares of PTON opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $838,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth approximately $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

