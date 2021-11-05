Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Michael Wayne Lowry Sells 32,631 Shares

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,373,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Wayne Lowry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Michael Wayne Lowry sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $193,150.00.

Shares of OMI opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

