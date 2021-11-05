Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $222.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $134.48 and a one year high of $225.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 35.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 479 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 7.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 303.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

