WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) to post ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WISeKey International.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

Shares of WISeKey International stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.13. WISeKey International has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WISeKey International in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WISeKey International (WKEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.