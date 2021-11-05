Brokerages Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OneSpaWorld reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,714,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.48. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

