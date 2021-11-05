Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 648,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $189.53 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.28.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

