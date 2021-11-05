Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,785,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 330,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $716.90.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,273 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,702. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOW stock opened at $701.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $655.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.05. The company has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.79, a PEG ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.