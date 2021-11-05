Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

PNW stock opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

