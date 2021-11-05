Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Announces — Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BXSL)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) declared a — dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $30.50.

