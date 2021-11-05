Marathon Capital Management Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Myovant Sciences were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,671 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $144,227.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $367,138.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 814,601 shares of company stock worth $18,718,093 and have sold 39,387 shares worth $923,593. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

