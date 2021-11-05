Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 3,216 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 114,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 87,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its 200 day moving average is $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

