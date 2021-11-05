Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Enerplus stock opened at C$11.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.39.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$616,035.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.30.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

