Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.82.

NYSE DELL opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 281,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $26,893,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

