Pinkcoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5,705.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $5,705.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.58 or 0.00317532 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003985 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005295 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,378,433 coins and its circulating supply is 432,117,997 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

