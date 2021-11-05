Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $195.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.97.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $178.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,535,826.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,384,632 shares of company stock worth $211,439,754 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the last quarter. 6elm Capital LP grew its holdings in Airbnb by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Airbnb by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

