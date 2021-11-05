Acadia Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Acadia Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 72.4% over the last three years. Acadia Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 428.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

NYSE AKR opened at $22.40 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 203.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

