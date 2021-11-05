Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.91 and a one year high of $240.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

