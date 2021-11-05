Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.79 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $170.28 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $124.61 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $309.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

