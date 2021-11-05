Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $604,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

