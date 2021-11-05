Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 118,557.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,351 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 273.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

NYSE:PSX opened at $76.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.