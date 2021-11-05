Truist Securiti Comments on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $46.67 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

