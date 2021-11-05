Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHOO. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Steven Madden stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Steven Madden by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

