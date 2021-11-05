FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

WING has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

NASDAQ WING opened at $164.04 on Friday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.67, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,351.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,860,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

